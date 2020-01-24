Work gets underway on new fans’ zone at leaders Barrow!

National League leaders Barrow AFC have started work on making their fans more comfortable next season, whatever league they’re playing in!

As the Bluebirds head south to Boreham Wood on Saturday, work will continue on a new fans’ zone being built to bring Holker Street into the 21st century.

We’re on our way south this morning with @ANTHONYSTRAVEL ? Are you jumping on the Bluebirds bus tomorrow? ?#BarrowAFC#BackTheBluebirds pic.twitter.com/jrnMvRVrnU — Barrow A.F.C. (@BarrowAFC) January 24, 2020

Construction at the Steelworks End of the Progression Solicitors Stadium started on Thursday. When completed, officials hope it will give supporters somewhere new to drink and get together at home games.

The project had been slightly delayed after research into the ground it is being built but those obstacles were overcome and work is now underway.

A Bluebirds spokesperson said: “At our fans’ forum several months ago, Paul Hornby explained the reasoning behind the construction of a new facility, saying: “It’s going to give fans more facilities in the ground, a dry place in the ground and there are going to be disabled toilet,s etc – it’s going to take us into the modern age.

“We will have further updates as the work progresses, keep an eye on our website and social media channels!”

Work on the construction of our new fanzone at the Steelworks End of the ground is now underway! ?#BarrowAFC#BackTheBluebirds pic.twitter.com/79DNnx84GV — Barrow A.F.C. (@BarrowAFC) January 23, 2020

Images courtesy of @BarrowAFC/Twitter

