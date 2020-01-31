Ebbsfleet United chief Dave Archer waving goodbye after six years

Dave Archer is standing down as chief executive officer at Ebbsfleet United after six years at the National League club.

Archer, pictured, will officially step down from his role on Tuesday ( 4 Feb) after serving out a three months notice period at the Kuflink Stadium.

Announced in a club statement on Friday, Archer’s departure ends a six-year association with the Fleet after he arrived as general manager in December 2013.

Since then, he has held roles including commercial manager and managing director, having been responsible for numerous landmark sponsorship deals, including those with long-term partners Kuflink, Mitsubishi Electric and Sykes Pumps.

Club owner and chairman Dr Abdulla Al-Humaidi said, “I would like to express my gratitude to Dave Archer who leaves us on Tuesday after spending a few years at Ebbsfleet United initially as commercial manager and later as CEO.

“Dave has worked immensely throughout his appointment, and the football club will lose a loyal, hardworking person.

“Having said that, both the club and myself will always remain lifelong friends of Dave, as I’m pretty sure he will be following the club closely, and I hope to see him in the very near future attending matches as the club will always remain open to him. Enjoy your break and travels!”

Archer told the club’s website: “I have so many fond memories of this great football club and it has meant the world to me to be CEO here.

“I’d like to thank Dr Abdulla for giving me the opportunity to lead the Fleet, a job I could only have dreamed about previously.

“I have had a small but extremely committed and dedicated staff around me in my time and I can honestly say I couldn’t have done this job without them and their loyalty to this football club.

“To all the business partners – friends to me and friends to the Fleet – who have supported myself and the club, I thank them all.

“And of course the supporters, countless numbers of you who I have come to know on home matchdays, away day travels and in the course of my duties. I wish you every success for the future.

“I am taking my foot off the gas after 27 years’ continuous seasons in football and intend to take some time out travelling with my family but the Fleet will always have a place in my heart whatever I do next.”

