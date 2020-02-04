Harrogate Town add Cameroonian Maxim Kouogu to defensive options

Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver has strengthened his backline with the signing of Cameroonian Maxim Kouogu.

The 22-year-old central defender was unveiled at Wetherby Road on Tuesday after helping Waterford to a sixth-placed finish in the League of Ireland.

According to a club statement, the transfer is subject to international clearance as well as National League and FA approval.

The powerful defender had racked up over 120 senior appearances in Ireland for Waterford and UCD, including appearances in the Europa League, and was offered deal after impressing Weaver impressed behind closed doors.

?? | We are delighted to announce the signing of former @WaterfordFCie central defender Maxim Kouogun Welcome to Town, Max! Full story?https://t.co/nrHhnwxvVG pic.twitter.com/Hlc6ESWm5c — Harrogate Town AFC (@HarrogateTown) February 4, 2020

The Town boss said: “He has done well over in Ireland, has good experience for a young man and seems very calm and assured.

“We wanted to give an opportunity to someone who is similar to the other lads in terms of wanting to improve, he has shown good commitment coming over twice now from Ireland in a couple of weeks and a real determination to make this move happen.

“He’s really strong to say he is only 22 and has an old head on young shoulders, we think his game is going to go from strength to strength.”

Weaver is also planning to expand the club’s coaching network. “We have had a look at a couple of lads recently and as we have got better and bigger as a club more and more contacts have been in touch,” added Weaver.

“Our chief scout Lee Barraclough has now arranged a Southern Ireland scout to be out watching games on a regular basis so we are branching out, we have someone out in Scotland as well as the North West and down South.

“We want to be finding the Will Smith’s and Connor Hall’s out there, good players that have gone under the radar as that’s a really rewarding feeling rather than getting ready made players.”

