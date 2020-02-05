Ebbsfleet United cancel Myles Weston’s contract for personal reasons

National League Ebbsfleet United ave told Myles Weston he will always be welcomed back after he left on Wednesday for ‘personal reasons’.

The surprise exit of the winger- who joined Ebbsfleet in the summer of 2017 from Wycombe Wanderers and scored 13 times in 122 games – was confirmed in a club statement after his contract was cancelled by mutual consent.

PLAYER NEWS | It’s a departure from the ranks this afternoon as Myles Weston has departed the club after almost three seasons of excellent service. All the very best for the future Westy! #eufc https://t.co/T7pa4i9WOb pic.twitter.com/D0xiI4cgDZ — Ebbsfleet United FC (@EUFCofficial) February 5, 2020

A spokesman said: “Everybody at the Kuflink Stadium would like to thank Myles for his hard work and commitment over the past three seasons. We wish him and his family all the best for the future and he will always be very welcome back here.”

West had scored seven time in 30 appearances this season as a shining light for Kevin Watson’s relegation battlers before being forced off with a hamstring injury in his last game, Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Dover Athletic.

One of his most fondly remembered goals was his second at Tranmere Rovers in the club’s 2018 play-off semi-final, his strike briefly putting Fleet 2-1 up at Prenton Park.

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper on Sunday for the big picture and latest news from across Non-League over the last seven days.

As well as exclusive match reports and pictures from all of Saturday’s fixtures in the Vanarama National League, the BetVictor-Sponsored Isthmian League, Southern League and Northern Premier League, the paper’s live coverage extends all the way to Steps 5 and 6 of the National League System.

Image courtesy of @EUFCofficial/Twitter

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Ebbsfleet United, Ebbsfleet United FC, National League, Vanarama National League