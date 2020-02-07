Vanarama unveil January’s National League award winners!

The winners of January’s manager, player and volunteer awards in National League have been unveiled by National League sponsors Vanarama.

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild collected the top flight’s managerial accolade while Harrogate Town’s Warren Burrell was named as the division’s star performer in the opening weeks of 2020.

Torquay United’s Aaron Duffy was honoured with the National League’s top volunteer accolade when the winners were announced at 5pm on Friday.

Vanarama National League Manager of the Month – Pete Wild, FC Halifax Town

When FC Halifax Town were riding high near the top of the table three months in, Peter Wild told everyone to keep writing his team off.

Not due to a lack of belief, but he knew his side were best served as outsiders.

Well by Boxing Day, those who did suggest the Shaymen would slip off the pace looked to have been proved right.

A 5-1 hammering by Stockport County came days after Notts County put four past them. Suddenly even the play-offs seemed a tall order.

New Year, new Halifax. January saw them re-emerge and Wild is again wondering what they can go on to achieve.

Last month saw them go unbeaten, starting off with draws against Stockport and Barnet followed by four fine wins.

Torquay United were polished off in the FA Trophy before league wins over Maidenhead United, Chorley and Dover Athletic.

Their home form repaired, Town fans are talking again – up to third and looking like this time they will hang around in the top seven.

Wild has the wind in his sails once more and who knows where it could take them.

Vanarama National League Player of the Month – Warren Burrell, Harrogate Town

When a defender scores a hat-trick, you know he’s probably got something about him.

But the Harrogate Town man isn’t still dining out on his treble against Aldershot Town last season – he’s happy to go lower key if it means promotion come May.

Warren Burrell won’t be able to go under the radar if he keeps this defensive form going.

The 29-year-old, in his second spell at the club, was a mainstay in a backline which was nearly impenetrable in January.

Four clean sheets last month, making it five it a row, meant they started 2020 just how they ended the last year.

Wins over Hartlepool United, Maidenhead United, Darlington and Ebbsfleet United fired Simon Weaver’s side into second.

Burrell is nearing 200 appearances for the club and is now part of the furniture – he had a month to remember.

Vanarama National League Volunteer of the Month – Aaron Duffy, Torquay United

Aaron Duffy of Torquay United has won January’s Volunteer of the Month for the National League.

Aaron began volunteering on matchdays at Torquay United AFC in the autumn. After initially assisting the club by welcoming officials and guests to Plainmoor on reception, December saw him begin working behind the scenes at the club on a daily basis.

Ever willing and always eager, nothing is too much trouble for Aaron. Whether it is serving in the club shop, dealing with queries over the phone, or giving supporters a guided tour around the ground, every visitor to Plainmoor is greeted with his customary warm welcome and cheery smile.

During the last couple of months, Aaron has not only developed his established skills, but also pushed himself to gain new ones.

Recent weeks have seen him assisting our ticket office and administrative team, adding to his natural customer service background.

Aaron has become a hugely respected and much-admired member of team during his short time with the club, and the club are proud to count him as a valued member of the Torquay United family.

