Chesterfield name John Pemberton as manager until season ends

John Pemberton has agreed to carry on managing National League Chesterfield until the the end of the season.

Appointed as interim manager in early January following the departure of John Sheridan, the former Kidderminster boss was confirmed as the club’s manager until May in a statement on Thursday.

Pemberton, pictured, has overseen an improved run of form, taking ten points from a possible 15 after guiding the Spirerites to three wins and a draw in his five games in charge so far.

The 55-year-old told the club’s website: “I’m pleased that it’s sorted. It’s been something that I’ve been gearing up to and it’s something that makes a little bit of sense at the moment. We are working with the players and trying to turn it around. It means everything going forward is as normal.”

John Pemberton is to remain in charge until the end of the season. Details here ? https://t.co/zRiaRVMj7g — Chesterfield FC (@ChesterfieldFC) February 20, 2020

Chesterfield company secretary Ashley Carson said: “John has done a good job in difficult circumstances and he deserves much credit, together with his staff.

“After helping out on a temporary basis, we felt that John deserved to be given the job until the end of the season. We are delighted to have secured John’s services for the crucial remaining few months of the campaign as his knowledge and experience will be vital.”

During a 15-year playing career, former defender Pemberton turned out for a host of clubs including Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Leeds United before turning to coaching.

As a coach, he has worked at Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United and Bristol City before being appointed manager of National League north Kidderminster in May 2019.

