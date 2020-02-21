Star man pens new deal with promotion-chasing Harrogate Town

Midfielder George Thomson has extended his contract with National League promotion-chasers Harrogate Town.

The goal-scoring 27-year-old committed his future to Simon Weaver’s second-placed side on Friday night, agreeing a new deal until the end of the 2021/22 season with Eastleigh next up at home on Saturday.

The wide midfielder has been with Town since the summer of 2017, helping the Yorkshire club achieve promotion to Non-League’s top flight in his first season at The CNG Stadium.

Thomson, pictured celebrating one of his trademark strikes, hit double figures for goals and assists in his first season at Town, penning a new deal at the end of a productive first campaign.

The former FC United of Manchester man went on to help Weaver’s side achieve a record high finish in their first season at National League level and has played an integral part in this season’s run for promotion and current standing at the business end of the campaign.

According to a club statement hailing the news, Town’s star man has had a direct contribution to over 50 goals since arriving, winning four separate goal of the month awards in the process.

With competition for places this season at an all time high, Thomson has found form at a crucial stage, scoring a brace and setting up the other in Town’s recent clash with promotion rivals Yeovil.

In signing a new deal, he is following in the recent footsteps of Lloyd Kerry, James Belshaw and Jack Muldoon who’ve all committed to Town beyond the current campaign.

?? | Following in the footsteps of Lloyd Kerry, James Belshaw and Jack Muldoon, we are delighted to announce @george_thomson7 has extended his contract with the club ?https://t.co/HtrjD6pznL#ProudToBeTown pic.twitter.com/vHHkvaaJDd — Harrogate Town AFC (@HarrogateTown) February 21, 2020

Weaver said: “George is on fire at the minute and we are delighted to be able to sign him on a new deal, he’s been a big part of our success over the last few years.

“He’s a great character and everyone rates him, you see when he scores everyone runs towards him and it is a sign of his popularity.

“We’re delighted with that as well as with all the players we have handed new contracts to recently, they are big players and will continue to be part of the collective effort, which is our main strength.”

Image courtesy of TopTownPix/@HarrogateTown/Twitter