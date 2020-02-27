Sutton United tell Tommy Wright he can count on club’s support

Sutton United will give Tommy Wright “all the time and support” he needs as he takes a break from football to overcome mental health issues.

The 23-year-old, who missed most of last season with a serious knee injury but has scored six goals in 28 National League appearances this term, used his Twitter account on Wednesday to announce he needed to take an immediate break from the game to get back to full health.

Using the hashtag #MentalHealthMatters, England C international Wright told his followers: ”Having met with Matt and Bruce over the last few weeks I have decided to take a break from Sutton United due to mental health issues.

“I have really struggled to cope since my injury, in particular the driving two hours plus up the motorway on my own to training, and then facing another two hour drive home.

Statement from @Tommy16Wright – we wish him well on his break from football and look forward to seeing him back at GGL in due course. https://t.co/zPXSWafiJZ — Sutton United FC (@suttonunited) February 26, 2020

“Other situations in my personal life have also had an effect and I really need to focus on getting well and being closer to my home.

“I would like to thank Bruce, Matty, Stuart Munro and Dos for helping me during this difficult time, and I am now getting the professional help that’s needed.

“On a final note, the supporters at Sutton United have been amazing since the day I joined the club and I’m sure they’ll understand and support me in my decision.”

United boss Matt Gray and chairman Bruce Fenn offered their full support to help Wright in a club statement.

Gray said: ”There are times when football has to take a back seat, and people’s health has to come first. Bruce [Fenn] and I have known about this for a week or so, and we will give Tommy all the time and support he needs to be back to full health as soon as possible. Everyone at Sutton United wishes Tommy all the best.”

Slough Town midfielder Simon Dunn, 26, was “completely overwhelmed” by messages of support from fans and fellow players earlier this season after he took a break at the end of October to overcome mental health issues.

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper on Sunday for the latest news and action from across Non-League over the last seven days.

As well as exclusive match reports and pictures from all of Saturday’s fixtures in the Vanarama National League, the BetVictor-Sponsored Isthmian League, Southern League and Northern Premier League, The Non-League Paper’s live coverage extends all the way to Steps 5 and 6.

Images courtesy of Paul Loughlin

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged National League, Sutton United, Sutton United FC, Vanarama, Vanarama National League