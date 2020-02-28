Notts County secure National League winning striker Scott Wilson

Notts County have snapped up National League champion Scott Wilson on a loan deal from Oldham Athletic until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old helped fire Macclesfield to the 2017-18 National League title, scoring 14 goals in 35 league appearances as they won promotion.

Pictured after signing on Friday morning, the striker carried on scoring in League Two, finishing the season with 10 league goals to help Sol Campbell’s men complete a remarkable escape from relegation.

His exploits earned him a move to Oldham this summer and he returns to Non-League’s top flight having made 26 appearances for the Boundary Park outfit.

County’s assistant manager Neil Cox told the club’s website they were delighted to have a full compliment of forwards again.

“Scott’s been on our radar for a little while and, with another game being postponed and the games coming thick and fast on heavy pitches, we felt like we needed to act quickly to add some fresh legs,” said Cox.

“It’s not been a one or two-day thing to get the deal done but we’re absolutely over the moon to have another striker in the building now.

“The owners have done their usual research, which is really good for us, and then everyone put their heads together and decided Scott was who we wanted.

“He can score goals but he’s a team player who holds the ball up, runs in behind and isn’t too selfish in front of goal.

Best buy

“On top of that, I’ve spoken to a couple of people who say he’s a really good character who’ll be looking forward to this challenge.

“There were other options but we feel we need to add some experience having recently brought in two youngsters in Joel Bagan and Adam Long.

“We’re going to need a good mix as we run towards the end of a season which we hope will end with a promotion and a cup final.

“We’ve had a couple of injuries but now we’re getting back to having strength in depth it’s going to be difficult to get into our starting line-up or bench. People who work hard in training will get the shirt – that’s the culture we want here.”

Image courtesy of nottscountyfc.co.uk

