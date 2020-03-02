Vanarama National League confirm dates of promotion play-offs

The Vanarama National League have penciled in the dates of their season-defining promotion play-offs for fans planning their football diaries.

Confirmed in a weekend statement, the 15 make or break fixtures across the National League, National League North and National League South are kicking off over 12 days in April and May.

Since 2018, the play-off positions have been extended to six- with the champions being promoted automatically.

In all three leagues, the remaining six fight it out for one final slot with two eliminator matches taking place before the semi-finals.

The one-off match format has added even more excitement and kept more clubs involved in the shake-up for longer.

BT Sport will broadcast all five of the National League play-off matches, including the final at Wembley.

National League

Wednesday 29th April 2020 7pm

Elimination Round Match A 5th place vs 6th place

Thursday 30th April 2020 7pm

Elimination Round Match B 4th place vs 7th Place

Saturday 2nd May 2020

Semi Final 2nd place vs winner of Match A

Sunday 3rd May 2020

Semi Final 3rd place vs winner of Match B

Sunday 10th May 2020 3pm

Promotion Final Wembley Stadium

National League North

Wednesday 29th April 2020 7.45pm

Elimination Round Match A 5th place vs 6th place

Elimination Round Match B 4th place vs 7th Place

Sunday 3rd May 2020 3pm

Semi Final 2nd place vs winner of Match A

Semi Final 3rd place vs winner of Match B

Saturday 9th May 2020 3pm

Promotion Final

National League South

Wednesday 29th April 2020 7.45pm

Elimination Round Match A 5th place vs 6th place

Elimination Round Match B 4th place vs 7th Place

Sunday 3rd May 2020 3pm

Semi Final 2nd place vs winner of Match A

Semi Final 3rd place vs winner of Match B

Saturday 9th May 2020

Promotion Final

*all kick-off times are subject to change

