AFC Fylde set the record straight on fake news over postponement

AFC Fylde hit back at “inaccurate information and speculation” surrounding the second postponement of their match against Notts County before being beaten when it was finally played on Tuesday night.

The frustrated Coasters insisted in The Non-League Paper on Sunday that it was the visitors who’d felt “uncomfortable” with the playing conditions for last Tuesday night’s National League clash before Adam Long headed County to 2-1 win last night with 15 minutes to go.

In a “full and transparent explanation” of the postponement – the second time the fixture has fallen foul of the weather – Fylde told fans their ground staff arrived at Mill Farm at 5am in an attempt to try and get the game on.

But after match referee Stephen Copeland ordered the covers to be removed from the pitch at 5.30pm, a large downpour followed, causing one area of the pitch to waterlog. Supporters were subsequently informed of the postponement just 55 minutes before kick-off.

Fylde’s statement read: “Following the postponement of the fixture and the perceived lack of communication, AFC Fylde put internal procedures in place to make sure everyone was updated at all opportunities.

“Despite the willingness of all AFC Fylde staff, and in particular manager Jim Bentley, to play the match, Notts County management were uncomfortable with the conditions and the safety of their players and as such, the decision was made by the match officials to postpone the fixture.

“AFC Fylde wholeheartedly accept the frustration surrounding the decision.

Jim Bentley was upbeat about his side’s home reverse on Tuesday night, telling the club’s website and media afterwards: “We’ve given it our all. I felt we responded really well to going behind and showed a committed performance where we created chances. For one moment we switch off and that costs us the game.”

Image courtesy of @AFCFylde/Twitter

