New stand on the way as Wrexham announce Racecourse upgrade

National League Wrexham have announced plans for a new 5,000 capacity all-seater stand at the Kop end of their Racecourse Stadium.

Initially unveiled in July 2019 after the club, Wrexham County Borough Council, the Welsh Government and Glyndwr University combined to form the Wrexham Gateway Project, the proposal ill increase the ground’s capacity to over 15,000 if approved.

As well as restoring world’s oldest international football stadium to its full four-sided glory. the ambitious project also includes a four-star hotel, conferencing facility and improvements to nearby Wrexham General train station to improve access to the town centre, the football club and Glyndwr University.

The plans were submitted on Wednesday and a statement on the club’s website read: “The group have agreed the plans are feasible and, with the necessary finances in place – which are realistic to achieve – long-standing plans for the area could come to reality.

“Furthermore, Ken Skates – the Welsh Government’s minister for North Wales – has approved the budget provision for initial site acquisitions associated with the proposals, marking another step forward for the project.”

Wrexham AFC director Spencer Harris told the club’s fans: “The Racecourse Ground is of strategic importance to Wrexham, north Wales and indeed the whole of Wales.

“It is very exciting to know that, after many years of speculation, plans to turn the ground into a 15,000-seat international level venue, are set to be taken forward.”

“It’s very encouraging to see the commitment of all the partners and the scale of the regeneration that together we are determined to bring to Wrexham.”

