Life goes on as Vanarama hand out National League awards!

The Vanarama National League have handed out their final monthly awards of the season, at least for now!

February’s manager, player and volunteer awards were honoured as the sponsors lifted spirits following the suspension of the season, Harrogate Town Simon Weaver’s collecting the division’s managerial accolade with Asa Hall named as the division’s top performer on the pitch last month.

Chesterfield’s Alan Roe earned the top volunteer accolade in National League South when the winners were announced by the Vanarama National League at 4pm on Tuesday.

Vanarama National League Manager of the Month – Simon Weaver, Harrogate Town

Harrogate Town’s Simon Weaver is the Vanarama National League’s Manager of the Month for February.

While other leagues in the country have been a one-horse race this season, Simon Weaver and his Town side are hotting up the National League title race.

In a leap-year month, Harrogate have bolstered their title charge while also making hay in the FA Trophy.

Although a draw with Aldershot Town might have underwhelmed fans, a 2-0 win over Eastleigh a week later will have done.

And Eastleigh fell to Town again later in the month, 3-0 this time – while they also beat Yeovil Town by the same scoreline.

Weaver’s men continued to show their quality by making full use of the extra day – booking an FA Trophy semi-final place after knocking out holders AFC Fylde in their own backyard.

It marks their best-ever performance in the FA Trophy while they are also still on course for their best-ever league finish after putting distance between themselves and third.

While Barrow might take some catching – are we looking at one of the EFL’s new additions for next season?

Vanarama National League Player of the Month – Asa Hall, Torquay United

Torquay United’s Asa Hall is the Vanarama National League’s Player of the Month for February.

Asa Hall is back doing what he does best – dragging his Torquay United teammates kicking and screaming to three points.

The absence of the Gulls’ captain was felt heavily at the back end of 2019 – but now he’s back, he means business.

While Torquay didn’t take any points away from Barrow, they did manage to do what not a lot of sides have done in recent months – take the lead against them.

That was soon followed up with wins, and clean sheets, against in-form FC Halifax Town and Chorley.

It’s easy to see why the 33-year-old is such an integral part of Gary Johnson’s team after Torquay lost nine of the sixteen games he missed earlier this season.

Goalscorers might always grab the back pages. But if Torquay are planning on a return to the EFL any time soon, a fighting-fit Asa Hall is a must have.

Vanarama League Volunteer of the Month – Alan Roe, Chesterfield

Alan Roe of Chesterfield has won February’s Volunteer of the Month for the National League.

Alan has been involved with the club for many years since the 1970s in various capacities.

After being on the books as a player as a youngster, he later coached goalkeepers as a volunteer.

He was also the club photographer for many years and, in recent years, has helped out with maintenance at the training ground.

A club spokesman said: “Alan is first and foremost a supporter with a deep affection for the club.

“He has also been a dedicated volunteer for many years and his help and assistance is very much appreciated by those connected with the club.”

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper on a Sunday for the latest news from across Non-League over the last seven days and the growing impact of the coronavirus on the game and society.

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged National League, Vanarama National League