Ex-National League director Dave Boddy self-isolating over coronavirus

Former National League director and Worcester City chairman Dave Boddy is self-isolating “as a precaution” while he awaits a coronavirus test.

The Worcester News is reporting that the Coventry City chief executive, pictured, took the decision on medical advice over a “dry cough” that has persisted for a month.

Boddy, pictured, returned from Spain last Friday and is now waiting to be tested for Covid-19 as the global pandemic decimates sport and brings many aspects of day-to-day life to a halt.

Appointed by City in 2017, Boddy also guided Newport County as chief executive and was also the assistant general manager at the National League and a director of Non-League’s highest competition when it was still known as the Football Conference.

He is a divisive figure among Worcester supporters after City’s ground was sold for housing during his tenure in 2008.

A planned move to a new ground subsequently fell through after it hit financial troubles and Worcester City have been homeless since leaving their home of 108 years in 2013.

“I’m self isolating at home,” Boddy told CoventryLive on Thursday. “I have had a dry cough for the past month and I was in Spain last week. I have taken the decision as a precaution.

“I flew from Alicante and they closed the airport in the evening after I’d flown in the morning, so if I hadn’t flown when I did I would still be there now to be honest.

“I rang 111 when I got back and they said self-isolation was the sensible thing to do. I wouldn’t say I am showing signs of it really because it’s a cough I have had for weeks, so this is purely as a precaution.”

No one else at the Sky Blues is reported to be showing any symptoms of coronavirus and the League One club say tests are available for players and staff.

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper on a Sunday for the latest news from across Non-League over the last seven days and the growing impact of the coronavirus on the game and society.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Dave Boddy, National League, Vanarama, Vanarama National League, Worcester City, Worcester City FC