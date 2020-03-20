Coronavirus battle: Eastleigh offer help to vulnerable before shutting

Eastleigh’s staff and players have joined a growing list of Non-League clubs offering to help the elderly and vulnerable in their local communities beat the coronavirus outbreak.

Even before Britain’s leisure industry started closing down on Government orders on Friday night, the National League’s Spitfires were saying they would help out with everything from shopping for essentials to picking up prescriptions for anyone who needs help and is among the most vulnerable in their local communities.

A club statement read: “Eastleigh Football Club are making the community aware of the assistance available during the current COVID-19 outbreak.

“With the exception of football, all aspects of the club currently remain open and, as a community club, we wish to offer support whilst football is suspended.

CLUB STATEMENT | CORONAVIRUS UPDATE After recent government advice regarding the ongoing #COVID19 pandemic, the club will be closing for 10 days as a precautionary measure. — Eastleigh FC (@EastleighFC) March 19, 2020

“We would like to inform elderly supporters or vulnerable individuals in the community that we are here if they require assistance. Our services include shopping for essentials and pharmaceutical trips.

“If you or anyone you know could make use of these services, please contact the club on 02380 613361 and we will endeavour to help.”

The Spitfires made the announcement before officially closing for down for the next ten days with all staff working remotely from home.

An earlier statement announcing the closure read: “With the government stating that companies should reduce any unnecessary social contact, the club feels this is now an appropriate time to implement these measures.

“This will mean all departments will be fully closed including our restaurant, hospitality and events business. Should anyone wish to contact the club during this period, please e-mail the club using admin@eastleighfc.com and your email will be passed down to the correct department.

SPITFIRES ARE HERE TO HELP As a community club, we want to make sure our supporters are able to receive any help or assistance they need during the #COVID19 outbreak.#BetterTogether #Spitfires ??? — Eastleigh FC (@EastleighFC) March 17, 2020

“A further statement will follow over the coming days from the club owners detailing the impact the current situation will have.”

