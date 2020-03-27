Coronavirus battle: Yeovil call in lawyers to look into extra EFL cash

Yeovil Town have called in their lawyers to look into getting a second parachute payment if the National League season is eventually voided over the coronavirus crisis.
Glovers owner Scott Priestnall, pictured, believes the National League club should be entitled to a second payment if they do not have the chance to go back up.
Darren Sarll’s promotion-chasing side were fourth in the table with nine games to go when the season was suspended nearly two weeks ago.
Along with the professional game, the National League still hopes to pick up the rest of the suspended season, despite the Football Association confirming the termination of all competitions below them on Thursday.
Priestnall told SomersetLive: “We haven’t had the opportunity to get promoted so our solidarity payment should be reset. I’m not saying that’s what’s going to happen, because that has to be discussed and worked out with the EFL.”
Staff at Huish Park have taken a 50 per cent cut in wages to help the club cope with the financial woes and a £400,000 black hole created by the global pandemic and public health crisis.
The Glovers chief also warned that the future structure of the club’s academy also depends on whether the Glovers are promoted this season.
“It’s been well documented,” he said. “I’ve been questioned about it before that our academy is funded through the EFL’s scheme and depending on what league we are in depends on what kind of academy we move forward with next season.
“So it’s vital to us that we know the situation and we get the opportunity to try and get promoted this season.”
