Coronavirus battle: National League suspended indefinitely, for now…

Non-League football is in even deeper coronavirus lockdown after the National League was suspended indefinitely on Tuesday afternoon.
Originally postponed until 3 April, the unlimited extension to the suspension was announced at teatime on Tuesday following the latest emergency meeting of the Vanarama-sponsored National League’s board.
The National League’s decision comes after all Non-League football at Steps 3 to 7 was terminated with immediate effect by the Football Association last Thursday, a decision which has sparked huge controversy after the season was declared null and void with no promotion or relegation.
The competition must still decide if it will follow suit and expunge all the the results in the National League, National North and National South.
The National League statement read: “The National League Board met earlier today and has reviewed its prior decision to suspend the competition until at least 3rd April 2020.
“In consideration of the very serious and unprecedented national public health emergency caused by the coronavirus, the Board has taken the decision to suspend the National League, National League North and National League South competitions indefinitely.
“The National League is currently obtaining specialist legal advice, is consulting regularly with The Football Association and other stakeholders, and is committed to involving its member clubs in a pending decision on how best to conclude the 2019/20 season.”
As reported exclusively by The NLP on Monday, more than 100 clubs have sent an open letter to the FA over the decision to null and void the season, calling for it to “urgently” reconsider the decision which must still be ratified by the FA Council.
