Anne-Marie Eden unveiled as new full-time CEO by Solihull Moors

New Solihull Moors chief executive officer Anne-Marie Eden is being backed to be a success by her predecessor at the National League club.

Outgoing CEO Calvin Barnett hailed Eden, pictured, after standing down this week from a role he’s held on a part-time basis since investing in the club alongside chairman Darryl Eales in August 2018.

Barnett, who will continue to work for one day a week on a voluntary basis as a non-executive director, believes her appointment on a full-time basis reflects the growth and progress the club has made over the past two seasons, as well its ambitious plans for the future, on and off the pitch.

He said: “The last two years have flown-by and in such a short space the club has grown considerably and we all should take genuine pride on what has been achieved… with much more to come!

“In Anne-Marie we have acquired another great addition to the team. As a full-time CEO she will be taking on a hands-on role, building on the strong foundations that have already been laid.

“As planned, I now move on to become a non-executive director and remain an active member of the board engaged in several key projects and relationships.

Barnet added: “These are challenging and unprecedented times; stay safe and I look forward to seeing everyone back on the terraces when we can.”

Eden joins as CEO from club sponsor and highly rated financial services firm Jerroms and her previous role as head of client experience after 30 year career in professional services across the Midlands.

A community volunteer for various charities including the Birmingham Christmas Shelter homeless charity for the past 13 years, she is also an accomplished musician and member of the Birmingham-based ‘The People’s Orchestra’.

No stranger

Eden said: “With Jerroms as one of the key sponsors of Solihull Moors Football Club, I have spent every home game at the club hosting a variety of Jerroms clients and business contacts within the newly renovated and impressive Jerroms Vice Presidents Suite.

“My love of the club and discovering a whole new world combining business with football began on Saturday afternoons last summer. When asked to become CEO of Solihull Moors, nothing felt more right.

“I’m not here to change things that don’t need changing, but to work alongside an ever growing, already very strong, successful and professional team to assist in the Solihull Moors journey, to be able to go from strength to strength off the pitch within the Solihull community, as well as on the pitch.

“Having lived and brought up my family in Solihull for many years, with Solihull Moors Football Club in the heart of the community, I’m so proud to be able say that I am now part of it.”

Solihull Moors chairman Eales praised Barnett and his successor in a statement this week announcing the news.

He added: “Calvin has played a pivotal role in the development of Moors over the past 18 months, whilst also juggling multiple other business interests. I’m delighted he is remaining on the Board and staying actively involved at the club.

“It’s also a pleasure to welcome Anne-Marie to the Moors family and I’d like to thank Jerroms for agreeing to the transfer, on reasonable terms!

“Anne-Marie exudes enthusiasm and professionalism together with proven commercial acumen and a community focus. All these skills will be put to work to continue Moors journey as we seek to build profile, increase crowds and ensure the club is actively at the heart of the community.”

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @SolihullMoors/Twitter

Tagged National League, Solihull Moors, Solihull Moors FC, Vanarama National League