Myles Anderson setting pace running marathon from home for NHS!

Hartlepool United defender Myles Anderson is getting ready to run this weekend’s postponed London Marathon for the NHS from home!

The former Aberdeen, Barrow, Blackburn, Chester, Leyton Orient and Torquay defender, pictured, has set up a group fundraiser for medics fighting the coronavirus as he and fellow National League professionals complete Sunday’s marathon.

As part of his ‘Moving with Myles’ initiative, Anderson had already raised nearly £7,500 by Saturday with his runs so far live streamed on his @myles_for_the_NHS Instagram account.

After smashing an initial target of £5,000, the central defender is looking forward to joining forces with thousands of other fundraisers across the country who’ve vowed to run the marathon at home for good causes.

“Obviously the London Marathon was supposed to take place this Sunday, April 26th,” Andersen told the Hartlepool Mail on Saturday. “But we’re giving people the chance to still complete the marathon this Sunday along with us as a team to help raise money for the greatest team at the moment, the NHS.

“Anyone can join in, put a team together and do the marathon with us. It doesn’t matter how many people are in your team, you could have a team of 26 doing one mile each or a team of two doing 13 miles each. You can cover your allotted mileage by running, walking, skipping or cycling.

“We’re asking each team to contribute a £26 donation to the NHS, so it’s £1 each if you’ve got a team of 26. We will be going live on Instagram and every time a mile is complete we will get the next person doing the next mile up on the screen with us. Almost like a pass the baton type thing!

The funds are destined for NHS Charities Together and their current Covid-19 Urgent Appeal Campaign and Andersen added: “I’ve been humbled by how people have come together so far to help raise so much money for a great cause.”

Anderson came through the academy set up at Leyton Orient before moving to SPL side Aberden. A spell with Blackburn Rover followed before the defender made the move to Italian side Monza.

Anderson returned to England in October 2016 with Torquay United before making a move to Chester.

Image courtesy of The Non-League Paper

Tagged Hartlepool United, Hartlepool United FC, Myles Anderson, National League, Vanarama National League