Sick and dying are only priority for Maidenhead boss Alan Devonshire

Maidenhead United boss Alan Devonshire says the return of football is not “important when there are 20,000 people dying”.

The former West Ham United midfielder, pictured, made it clear where his priorities lay on Wednesday as the nation battles with the coronavirus while the National League continues to consult with clubs on how to resolve the debate over promotion and relegation after cancelling the remaining games of the regular season.

Any decision could determine whether the Magpies are playing in the National League or National League South next season but Devonshire told the Maidenhead Advertiser he’s more concerned about people’s health and the health of his family and loved ones.

Speaking to the paper’s Daniel Darlington, The NLP’s matchday reporter, he said: “That’s all that matters. To be fair, football isn’t that important at the moment. Not when you’ve got 20,000 people dying. I’m not really in the mood to talk about football. It’s not important.

“People are dying all the time and I don’t think we should be talking football. That’s how I see it. Let’s get everyone healthy and then we can worry about football after that.”

“Whatever we say isn’t going to make much of a difference to what is decided [by the National League]. If a decision is made that I’m not happy with then I’ll tell you. But, at the end of the day, it’s not something I’m worried about at the moment.

“I don’t really have an opinion on what should be done. Everyone’s got their own agenda, but those agendas shouldn’t come into it. What will be will be. Football doesn’t really matter at the moment, and I don’t really have anything else to say on it when people are dying. I’m more worried about people’s health.

“Of course I’m missing it, it’s my job. But I’m more worried about other things at the moment. We’re in a strange world at the moment. I’m the same as everyone else.”

The Hammers legend added: “It’s weird and you can’t live your life properly with social distancing and everything. I just hope we haven’t got to go through all this again and I just want to see some light at the end of the tunnel.”

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper