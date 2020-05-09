Yeovil Town fans offer to help and raise more than £5,000 in 72 hours!

Yeovil Town fans have raised more than £5,000 within three days of the club answering their call to start an online fundraising campaign.

Nearly a hundred supporters had donated £5,381 towards a £25,000 target by lunchtime on Saturday with 10 per cent of all the funds going to the Yeovil Hospital Charity.

Launched by officials at Huish Park on Thursday, the Crowdfunder initiative also allows Glovers supporters to donate tickets for next season to NHS workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Yeovil Town chairman Scott Priestnall confirmed the campaign was started as direct result of calls from fans to give them a chance to support the club and local medics.

UPDATE | #YTFC launches Crowdfunder campaign to aid the club and local health workers. — Yeovil Town FC (Stay ?) (@YTFC) May 7, 2020

“After the coronavirus pandemic prompted the suspension of our season, we had loads of messages from supporters who wanted to know how they could help us through this tough, uncertain time,” he said.

“While we are working towards securing the financial stability of the club in these difficult times and are confident in doing so, we appreciate this generous sentiment of our fans and have therefore decided to make several packages and experiences available to ‘pre-order’.

“The money raised will, of course, assist with our cash flow at a time when most of our income streams have vanished. Also, we are aware that we’re not the only organisation facing tough times and have therefore teamed up with Yeovil Hospital Charity to ensure 10% of all monies raised goes towards helping them continue to provide their services, which have never been more crucial.”

Glovers boss Darren Sarll, currently furloughed, underlined the campaign’s potential value to his side’s bid for success on the pitch when football returns.

Sarll added: “As soon as it is safe to do so the lads are keen to get back on the pitch and finish what we started. We are up for the challenge and had built some real momentum backed by outstanding fan support and in our last game at Dover we gave one our best performances of the season when we were fit, strong and aggressive on and off the ball.

“Irrespective of whether our next game is in the play-offs or next season, cashflow over the summer is key as what you see on the pitch depends massively to the infrastructure off it and that infrastructure needs money.

“Less money equals the real possibility of some off-field infrastructure being permanently cut back. I am very aware that money is tight for many of us now, but anyone who contributes to the Crowdfunder will be helping us continue to ‘Achieve By Unity’ and making us hearing those fantastic renditions of Allez, Allez much more likely next time we play.”

For more news like this make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper this weekend!

In shops on Sundays and Mondays, The NLP is always available as a page-rustling digital edition and full replica of the printed paper from midnight on Saturdays.

If you missed last Sunday’s paper, the digital version is only a few clicks away right now as a FREE SAMPLE EDITION!

Digital readers also save cash on single issues, even more on longer deals and also enjoy full access to The NLP’s archive.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @YTFC/Twitter

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Coronavirus, coronavirus crisis, National League, NHS, Vanarama National League, Yeovil Town, Yeovil Town FC