Chesterfield naming new stadium sponsor for fans live on YouTube!

Chesterfield are streaming the unveiling their new stadium sponsor live on YouTube for fans who can’t be there because of coronavirus social distancing measures.

Announced on Wednesday, the press conference and virtual ceremony naming the National League club’s third sponsor since moving into their multi-million new home back in 2010 will be broadcast from 7pm on Friday on their YouTube channel.

To celebrate, the Spireites say they are hosting a special interactive quiz immediately afterwards for supporters in lockdown with a brand new iPad going to the winner!

Dunston-based B2net were the first sponsors when Derby County won 5-4 in a preseason friendly on 24 July 2010 to officially open the ground on the site of a former glassworks factory in Whittington Moor.

The new name of the stadium will be announced on Friday when there will be a special quiz with the winner receiving an iPad! Details here ? https://t.co/xnTzzkofEX — Chesterfield FC (@ChesterfieldFC) May 13, 2020

When b2net was bought two years later by Swedish company Proact, Europe’s largest independent data storage company, the naming rights were successfully renegotiated in May 2012. Worksop Town’s former owner and b2net boss Jason Clark helped secure the new naming rights deal as Proact’s new chief executive officer in the UK.

Seating 10,500 and costing £13,000,000 when it as built, the stadium was also hosting Sheffield United U23s and Sheffield United WFC before all football was halted in March by the global pandemic as well as a numerous England U19 and U21 fixtures.

Due to UEFA restrictions, when the ground hosts England youth matches it is known as Chesterfield FC Stadium.

For more news like this make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper from this weekend!

In shops on Sundays and Mondays, The NLP has been available as a page-rustling digital edition and full replica of the printed paper since midnight on Saturday.

Try the digital paper for free today with our first paper in May only a few clicks away right now as a FREE SAMPLE EDITION! Digital readers also save cash on single issues, even more on longer deals and also enjoy full access to The NLP’s archive.

Image courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @ChesterfieldFC/Twitter

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Chesterfield, Chesterfield FC, Coronavirus, coronavirus crisis, National League, Vanarama National League