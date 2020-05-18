Ebbsfleet United announce Kevin Watson’s departure at the end of May

Ebbsfleet United have announced the departure of manager Kevin Watson at the end of the month when his contract expires.

The imminent exit of the 46-year-old was announced in a club statement on Monday evening thanking him for efforts before the coronavirus wrecked the campaign.

Watson, pictured, arrived at Stonebridge Road as former manager Garry Hill’s new number two in October 2019 before taking control as interim manager soon afterwards following his predecessor’s departure.

Three wins and two draws from six matches as caretaker boss saw the Kent club confirm his appointment as manager until the end of the 2019/20 season.

CLUB STATEMENT

The club can today confirm that manager Kevin Watson will depart on expiration of his contract at the end of May. We’d like to thank Kevin for all his efforts at #EUFC and wish him the very best for the future. Full statement here: https://t.co/LwCsi6OrxL pic.twitter.com/6igW5hdMXp — Ebbsfleet United FC (@EUFCofficial) May 18, 2020

An Ebbsfleet United statement read: “The club would like to place on record its thanks to Kevin and his staff for their efforts to stabilise the season, achieving 17 points from nine matches leading into the lockdown and eventual cancellation of the season.

“Kevin was appointed to the role under difficult circumstances and after a poor start to the season. The club would like to thank him for stepping in and stabilising results in the New Year prior to the premature end to the season the global coronavirus pandemic necessitated.

“The club wishes Kevin all the best in the future and are grateful for his efforts during his tenure here at Ebbsfleet United FC. Director of football Steve Lovell continues to oversee recruitment and retention. The club will provide an update on the future football performance structure in due course.”

