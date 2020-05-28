Quantcast
Premier League restart date will be welcomed by promotion hopefuls

Premier League restart date will be welcomed by promotion hopefuls

The expected confirmation of the start date for the resumption of the Premier League season will give the National League’s promotion hopefuls a second boost in 24 hours.

With the Football Association set to allow the National League to extend the 2019/20 season to allow the play-offs to go ahead, June 17 was being widely reported on Thursday afternoon as the date for the resumption of the top flight of English football.

Confirmation from a key Premier League meeting is expected within a hours, a day it was reported that the Football Association is set to clear the way for play-offs to take place by allowing the National League to extend the 2019/20 season.

The National clubs voted to end the season a month ago because of the coronavirus and still have to decide how to conclude the campaign with AFC Barrow and the chasing pack led by Harrogate Town, Notts County and Yeovil Town still dreaming of promotion.

The EFL is still considering whether to promote one or two clubs despite League Two clubs calling for relegation to be scrapped following a non-binding vote.

The BBC is reporting that Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal will kick off the restart on Wednesday 17 June with 92 fixtures still to play. A full fixture list would then be played on the weekend of 19-21 June

Premier League clubs votes unanimously on Wednesday to resume contact training, having started non-contact training last week.

