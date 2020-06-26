Prime Minister could be star turn at champions party for Wealdstone!

There must be an outside chance that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will turn up to the socially distanced promotion party Wealdstone are organising after writing to congratulate them!

The National League South champions are the PM’s local club as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip and proud Stones chairman Rory Fitzgerald has published the letter he penned after they were crowned last week and UK bookies started taking on odds on football’s return.

Former Stones player turned Hollywood star Vinnie Jones will be equally as welcome at Grosvenor Vale next weekend after he tweeted his congtratulations.

Dean Brennan’s long-term leaders are hosting a party after winning promotion to Non-League’s top flight following the vote by the National League’s clubs to conclude the campaign by compiling final league tables on an unweighted points per game basis.

There’s backing, and then there’s backing from @BorisJohnson! ? The Prime Minister has written to @WealdstoneFC and has a special message for the National League South champions ?https://t.co/RFwxcHy4Ju pic.twitter.com/8rQ1YnALkG — The National League (@TheVanaramaNL) June 25, 2020

The PM’s letter read: “I am writing to offer my warmest congratulations to Wealdstone FC for being crowned National League South champions. Particular congratulations must go to Dean Brennan, Stuart Maynard and their fantastic team on a great accomplishment.

“I am aware of how hard the board, supporters club and volunteers have worked. This is great news for everyone connected with Wealdstone FC and the local community.”

Kicking off from 11am on Saturday 4 July and costing £2 for entry, the Stones are using the stadium, surrounding football fields and Ruislip Social Club for their celebrations with the champions set to arrive from 1pm.

Congratulation to my old team @WealdstoneFC on their promotion that news has made me very happy for everyone connected to the club. Welldone to the players and staff especially ??#promotion #wealdstonefc — Vinnie Jones (@VinnieJones65) June 24, 2020

According to a club statement, next weekend’s event will featuring a barbecue, music, ice cream vans, children’s entertainment and rides as well as a raffle and pop-up club megastore selling merchandise to raise funds for next season.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @fitzgerald77 & @WealdstoneFC/Twitter



