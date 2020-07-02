National League promotion play-off final still heading to Wembley!

The National League play-off promotion final will still kick off at Wembley Stadium despite the absence of supporters.

The ninth consecutive final to take place at the home of football on Sunday 2 August was confirmed by the National League on Thursday.

Due to the current government sporting guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 3pm kick-off will be played behind closed doors.

According to a league statement, BT Sport will broadcast the showpiece final, along with each of the five play-off games in the Vanarama National League.

The 2019/20 Vanarama National League Promotion Final will be held at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 2nd August ??? ?? https://t.co/bGlhdWt40a pic.twitter.com/BBjD3FtQ1G — The National League (@TheVanaramaNL) July 2, 2020

Details of the schedule for the play-offs across the three National League divisions will be released at the earliest opportunity.

National League chief executive Michael Tattersall said: “The Vanarama National League Promotion Final is the most highly anticipated dates in our calendar.

“We are immensely proud to be staging our showpiece Promotion Final at the world’s most iconic football stadium once again. I would like to thank Wembley Stadium and the Premier League for their support in making this happen”.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper

Tagged National League, Vanarama National League