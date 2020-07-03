Ex-Blackburn midfielder David Dunn in the frame for Barrow job

Former Blackburn Rovers and England midfielder David Dunn is the bookies’ favourite to succeed Ian Evatt at National League champions Barrow.

Dunn, currently first-team coach under Neil Critchley at Blackpool, was being heavily linked with the newly vacant post at Holker Street after Evatt left on Wednesday to take over at Bolton Wanderers.

Newly-crowned FotMob Manager of the Year Evatt quit the Bluebirds after two successful years in charge to take over at their new League Two rivals after the clubs finally agreed a compensation fee, reported locally as £225,000.

His number two Peter Atherton and first team analyst Lewis Duckmanton also left as part of the deal which had stalled over last weekend as officials at Holker Street stood form over the price of losing Evatt and his touchline team.

Today Barrow AFC signed an agreement with Bolton Wanderers FC, releasing Ian Evatt from his First Team manager role with us. Read More ??https://t.co/ZzCRRrANEp#BarrowAFC#BackTheBluebirds — Barrow A.F.C. (@BarrowAFC) July 1, 2020

The agreement also includes a two-year embargo on Evatt approaching any Bluebirds under contract as the Cumbrians look to make a successful return to the EFL after a 48 year absence.

Dunn, 40, was appointed as manager of Oldham Athletic after hanging up his playing boots in 2015 and oversaw six games as Blackpool’s caretaker-manager in February following the dismissal of Simon Grayson.

Out-of-work Nigel Clough, Boreham Wood’s Luke Garrard and Hartlepool United’s Dave Challinor are among the other candidates being touted for the Barrow job on Friday.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & TGSPHOTO

