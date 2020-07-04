Notts County unveil permanent tribute to pandemic’s frontline heroes

Play-off contenders Notts County have a new mural at Meadow Lane to make sure the efforts of the NHS and other key workers are remembered by future generations of fans.

Located on the County Road side of their home and unveiled on Friday, the mural is the result of a joint project between the club and its charitable arm, Notts County Football in the Community.

Notts fan and Henderson Interiors director Gary Henderson spent several days this week carrying out repairs and renovations to transform the wall into a blank canvas before artist Elliot Caine got to work.

Proud officials at the National League club hope it will serve as a long-lasting symbol of appreciation to all “who have gallantly put themselves in harm’s way to save lives throughout the Covid-19 crisis”.

We’ve teamed up with @NottsCountyFITC to say a very colourful thank you to our NHS and key workers! ? https://t.co/C7DK8Ph91E — Notts County FC (@Official_NCFC) July 3, 2020

Notts County Football in the Community’s Sam Crawford said: “It’s fantastic to have this opportunity to work alongside the football club to put on record our sincere thanks to all of the amazing NHS staff and all key personnel who have worked tirelessly to save lives.

“The intention behind this project was always to create a long-lasting message of thanks that will pay tribute to the incredible dedication of key workers during this challenging time and we are very thankful indeed to the artist, Elliott Caine, for helping to make this a reality.”

Sam added: “As the club’s charity, Notts County Football in the Community is proud to serve such a dedicated and diverse community and this project is just one way in which we can put on record our thanks, along with the football club, for the key workers who help to make our community what it is.”

Notts County’s CEO Jason Turner said: “We’ve really enjoyed working with Elliott, Henderson Interiors and FITC to deliver this very poignant project. The wall looks superb and is a fitting tribute to our amazing health workers who have done so much to keep society safe.

“We’re really looking forward to the first match when crowds can return to Meadow Lane, when we’ll be offering all NHS staff free entry and honouring their selfless actions.”

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @Official_NCFC/Twitter



