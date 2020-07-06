Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver names his promotion hopefuls

Harrogate Town boss Simon Weaver has confirmed his 20-man squad for the National League’s promotion play-offs.

Officials at the CNG Stadium released Weaver’s squad list at 3pm on Monday as the club prepares to take on either Boreham Wood or FC Halifax Town who meet on Friday 17 July.

BT Sport will broadcast the eliminator from 7pm before Town host the winners in the play-offs semi-finals on Saturday 25 July.

Weaver will be able to turn to a number of loan stars for the 2.30pm kick off behind closed doors which will also be broadcast live on BT Sport.

? | We can now confirm our 20-man squad available for selection for the upcoming National League Play-offs ?https://t.co/Tcw6Zf4B7i#ProudToBeTown pic.twitter.com/oVl5I8vEXE — Harrogate Town AFC (@HarrogateTown) July 6, 2020

The statement read: “Having returned to their parent clubs following the conclusion of the regular season, we are delighted to confirm Alex Bradley, Jack Diamond and Kian Harratt have all re-joined on loan for the duration of the play-offs. The trio made a combined 67 appearances over the course of the 2019/20 campaign contributing to 21 goals.

“Scott Brown and Joe Leesley have been training with the club and are available for selection having been out on loan for periods of the season, though Liam Agnew will remain at loan club Gateshead who will be competing in the National League North Play-offs.

“Also involved is striker Aaron Martin who is now available to make his first appearance for the club having signed just days after our trip to Solihull Moors was cancelled.”

Harrogate’s squad in full: James Belshaw, Ryan Fallowfield, Josh Falkingham, Warren Burrell, George Thomson, Jack Emmett, Mark Beck, Joe Leesley, Joe Cracknell, Brendan Kiernan, Alex Bradley, Jon Stead, Lloyd Kerry, Jack Muldoon, Connor Hall, Scott Brown, Will Smith, Jack Diamond, Aaron Martin, Kian Harratt

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper this weekend and have your say in our nationwide ‘return to football’ survey in association with the Football Supporters Association!

Click here to take part before the results are delivered to the Football Association, leagues and other key stakeholders this summer.

In print and online 24/7 as a full digital replica since midnight on Saturday, The NLP’s news pages are the only place to stay informed and entertained while getting the big picture from across Non-League in one place.

Get ahead of the game with our free weekly newsletter and never take a chance on missing your paper on a Sunday or Monday again!

Subscribe today to have the printed edition delivered to your doorstep or enjoy the full digital edition from the comfort of your own home or wherever you are when it pops up on your mobile or device!

The only national paper devoted to Non-League football, as a digital edition The NLP is available whenever and wherever you want it.

Try a free sample of a recent edition today if you’re staying home or on the run. You’ll save cash as a one off or regular digital reader and the pages still rustle like the printed paper too!

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @HarrogateTown/Twitter

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Harrogate Town AFC, National League, Vanarama National League