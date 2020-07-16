Football Association ratify decision to end season and back play-offs

The Football Association have rubber-stamped the National League’s upcoming promotion play-offs and decision to end the season early because of the coronavirus.
The FA ratified the proposal to end the regular 2019-20 campaign on Thursday, as well as the June 17 vote by a majority of clubs in all three divisions to calculate the final standings on a points-per-game basis.
The FA Council confirmed Barrow’s return to the English Football League as champions after a 48 year absence and also gave the green light to the promotion play-offs to kick off in all three divisions.
The National League’s promotion final to decide who goes up with the Bluebirds is booked to take place at Wembley on 2 August.
The FA Council has ratified the conclusion of the 2019/20 season at Steps 1 & 2 of the National League System. Full statement: https://t.co/yOnzWYznss. pic.twitter.com/ORqgoHK7Xx
— FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) July 16, 2020
The game’s governing body approved the National League’s moves on the eve of the promotion play-offs kicking off on Friday night with BT Sport live streaming the eliminator match between Boreham Wood and FC Halifax.
Thursday’s statement read: “The FA Council has ratified both the National League’s proposal on concluding the 2019/20 season at Steps 1 and 2 of the National League System [NLS] and the required amendments to the NLS Regulations and Standardised Rules for it to become effective.
“The ratification follows a recommendation from the FA’s Alliance Leagues Committee and allows the National League to: rank clubs on a points per game basis; apply the automatic promotion and relegation based on the position of clubs on that basis; and proceed with play-off matches in accordance with the Government’s Return to Domestic Competition guidance.”
To read the guidance click here.
Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper this weekend and have your say in our nationwide ‘return to football’ survey in association with the Football Supporters Association!
Click here to take part before the results are delivered to the Football Association, leagues and other key stakeholders this summer.
In print and online 24/7 as a full digital replica since midnight on Saturday, The NLP’s news pages are the only place to stay informed and entertained while getting the big picture from across Non-League in one place.
Get ahead of the game with our free weekly newsletter and never take a chance on missing your paper on a Sunday or Monday again!
Subscribe today to have the printed edition delivered to your doorstep or enjoy the full digital edition from the comfort of your own home or wherever you are when it pops up on your mobile or device!
The only national paper devoted to Non-League football, as a digital edition The NLP is available whenever and wherever you want it.
Try a free sample of a recent edition today if you’re staying home or on the run by clicking here. You’ll save cash as a one off or regular digital reader and the pages still rustle like the printed paper too!
Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper
Tagged FA, Football Association, National League, Vanarama National League