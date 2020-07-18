Boreham Wood boss tells his play-off winners to sit back and relax!

Boreham Wood boss Luke Garrard has told his heroes to put their feet up this weekend after coming from behind to beat FC Halifax in the first of the National League’s play-offs.

Former Lincoln forward Matt Rhead is pictured battling with Matty Brown on Friday night before heading a late winner for Wood in their 2-1 victory after Tobi Sho-Silva put the Shaymen ahead before the break.

Wood keeper Grant Smith pulled off a great save to keep out another drive from Sho-Silva just before the interval before the hosts levelled early in the second half when Kane Smith’s shot was deflected in.

Rhead finally struck with ten minutes to go in Hertfordshire to book their berth in the National League semi-finals and a trip to Harrogate Town next Saturday.

We grabbed a few minutes with a buoyant’ ?@BOREHAM_WOODFC? manager Luke Garrard after their 2-1 ?@TheVanaramaNL? play off victory over ?@FCHalifaxTown? Hear it, along with Town Boss Pete Wild and Wood’s Kane Smith on this weekend’s @NLFullTime podcast ??? pic.twitter.com/cbl6JNGswb — NL Full Time (@NLFullTime) July 17, 2020

Garrard told BT Sport afterwards: “I was very calm at half time and I’m thankful for that as they really went and delivered in the second half.

“I’m delighted for the boys, I’m over the moon. We’ve given them a few days off now so they can come back and really be ready for difficult semi-final.”

Yeovil and Barnet kick off at 3pm today (Saturday} in their eliminator to decide who travels to Notts County in next weekend’s second semi-final. The tie is being broadcast live on BT Sport.

