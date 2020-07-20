National League champion John Rooney switches to Stockport County

National League champion and National Game Awards winner John Rooney is staying in Non-League’s top flight to start running the show and scoring goals for Stockport County.

Barrow’s National League winning captain was unveiled on Monday, pictured, as manager Jim Gannon’s most impressive signing of the summer so far when he joined the Hatters on a three-year deal.

The 29-year-old’s arrival at Edgeley Park follows the recruitment of defender Mark Kitching from Hartlepool United and brothers Connor and James Jennings from Tranmere Rovers and Wrexham respectively.

The former New York Red Bull, Orlando City, Chester, Guiseley and Wrexham attacking midfielder was honoured in June at The NLP’s 2019-20 Virtual National Game Awards as the Mark Harrod Player of the Year.

Happy man this evening. Back in Training and Top signing. https://t.co/EVLDwXnNoj — James Gannon (@james16gannon) July 20, 2020

Gannon told fans he was delighted to sign the award-winning title winner in a club statement after tweeting his satisfaction.

“We are all delighted John has joined us at County,” he said. “I think this signing is a real statement of intent on behalf of Stockport County. In my recent squad update I had highlighted a strong desire to add goals, creativity and quality to our front line.

“In that regard Simon Wilson has been working tirelessly behind the scenes to attract players, that can be regarded as amongst the best in the league. As a team we needed to add a player with both creativity and attack intent from midfield.

“John Rooney is the stand-out player in the National League for goals from midfield. His record last season was exceptional. Its not just the number of goals, assists and set play quality that makes John a stand out player in this league.”

Gannon added: “He also brings a level of football involvement and leadership that helps a team play to a high standard.”

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @StockportCounty/Twitter

