Ex-Notts County star Lee Hughes sends good luck message for semi

Former Notts County striker Lee Hughes has wished his old club and fans the best of luck ahead of their National League play-off showdown with Barnet on Saturday.

Hughes – who scored 33 goals while playing a starring role in the club’s League Two title success in 2009/10 – sent Neal Ardley’s current crop of promotion hopefuls a message as they bid to bounce back into the EFL at the first attempt.

The Magpies welcome Barnet to Meadow Lane in the semi-final on Saturday and Hughes reckons he would have been at the game alongside the fans but for the coronavirus pandemic.

Signed by Sven-Goran Eriksson for Notts in July 2009, in total the 44-year-old notched up more than 300 goals in more than 700 games for Kidderminster Harriers, Coventry, West Brom, Oldham, Blackpool and Port Vale as well as Forest Green Rovers, Ilkeston, Worcester City and AFC Telford United in Non-League.

The gaffer will be joining us LIVE on Facebook at 5.30pm on the eve of the semi-final to answer YOUR questions ahead of the big game! Make sure you tune in ? pic.twitter.com/SclpQbTyQa — Notts County FC (@Official_NCFC) July 22, 2020

“Definitely I would have been there with the family cheering them on,” Hughes told The Magpie Circle podcast in an interview published by the Nottingham Post. ”I’ve formally retired as a player now and definitely plan on coming up to more Notts games.

“I had a wonderful time with Notts and enjoyed a great rapport with the fans. The Championship winning campaign of 2009-10 is probably the most memorable season of my entire career.

“I loved it there and even now I still can’t really come to terms with Notts having dropped out of the League. This is a great opportunity for them but it’s not going to be easy.

“I’ve played in play-offs where we have been the favourites and also the outsiders. Clearly, Notts County are big favourites against Barnet but that can work against you as well. I just hope for everyone connected with the club that they can do it.”

Make sure you get your copy of The Non-League Paper from the weekend for the latest news as Non-League comes out of lockdown and the results of our ‘return to football’ survey in partnership with the Football Supporters Association!

In print and online 24/7 as a full digital replica since midnight on Saturday, The NLP’s news pages are the only place to stay informed and entertained while getting the big picture from across Non-League in one place.

Get ahead of the game with our free weekly newsletter and never take a chance on missing your paper on a Sunday or Monday again!

Subscribe today to have the printed edition delivered to your doorstep or enjoy the full digital edition from the comfort of your own home or wherever you are when it pops up on your mobile or device!

The only national paper devoted to Non-League football, as a digital edition The NLP is available whenever and wherever you want it.

Try a free sample of a recent edition today if you’re staying home or on the run by clicking here. You’ll save cash as a one off or regular digital reader and the pages still rustle like the printed paper too!

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & Dan Westwell

This article was brought to you by The Non-League Paper, the UK's best-selling football title on the newsstand, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Non-League Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged National League, Notts County, Notts County FC, Vanarama National League