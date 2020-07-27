National League clubs reveal Saturday 3 October as likely start date

National League clubs are getting ready to kick off the new season on the first Saturday in October if the Government gives them the green light.

According to a detailed statement sent to clubs by the competition on Monday night, Saturday 3 October has been earmarked as the first Saturday of the 2020/21 season.

Published by numerous clubs including Stockport County and Wrexham, the statement also confirms the new season will definitely start with fans in line with the FA’s stated aims but in significantly reduced numbers.

Subject to FA approval, the National League have scheduled the final league match of their regular campaign for Saturday 29 May 2021 before June play-offs.

The statement read: “Following a National League board meeting on Friday, it has been confirmed that:

• The scheduled start date of the 2020/21 Season is Saturday, 3 October 2020.

• 46 league fixtures will be scheduled in the National Division, and either 42 or 40 league fixtures will be scheduled in the North and South Divisions.

• The North and South Divisions will commence the season with The FA Cup Second Qualifying Round on Saturday 3 October.

• The final league match of the normal season is scheduled for Saturday 29 May 2021.

• The end of season play-offs are scheduled to take place in June 2021.

Please note the season end date and the scheduling of the play-offs in June is subject to FA approval.”

