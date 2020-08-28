Tim Flowers is back in business as new Macclesfield Town manager

Former England and Blackburn Rovers goalkeeper Tim Flowers is bouncing back on to the touchlines of the National League as the new manager of Macclesfield Town.

The 53-year-old former Solihull Moors boss, pictured, was unveiled by the Silkmen at lunchtime on Friday as they prepare for October’s expected start to the new season and their own bid to bounce back from relegation.

Out of work since leaving Moors back in January, Flowers succeeds head coach Mark Kennedy who left Moss Rose following the club’s relegation from League Two. He will be assisted by ex-Moors coach Gary Whild and Danny Whitaker.

During his 19 month spell at Damson Park, Flowers guided Solihull to their highest ever finish with the runners-up spot in the National League, as well as taking them to the second round of the FA Cup. In total, he won 44 of his 92 games in charge before his surprise departure by mutual consent.

?? Macclesfield Town are delighted to unveil former Premier League winner and England goalkeeper, Tim Flowers as our new First Team Manager. Further details ?https://t.co/YVzhkOvpsB — Macclesfield Town (@thesilkmen) August 28, 2020

Since retiring as a player in 2003, Flowers has been a goalkeeping coach at Leicester City, Manchester City, Northampton Town, Nottingham Forest and Fulham, as well as assistant manager at Coventry City, QPR, Hull City and Kidderminster.

The Silkmen were relegated in August after a points deduction for breaches relating to non-payment of wages saw them drop below Stevenage to the bottom of the League Two table.

Images courtesy of The Non-League Paper & @thesilkmen/Twitter

Tagged Macclesfield Town, Macclesfield Town FC, National League, Tim Flowers