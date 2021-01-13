Boreham Wood prospect Sorba Thomas completes move to Huddersfield Town

Sorba Thomas has completed a move into the Championship, joining Huddersfield Town from Boreham Wood

Sorba Thomas believes the world is his oyster after completing a dream move to Huddersfield Town from boyhood club Boreham Wood.

The 21-year-old striker is seen by many as one of Non-League football’s hottest prospects and joins the Championship Terriers on a three-and-a-half year deal for a club record undisclosed fee.

“I’m buzzing,” Thomas told the Huddersfield Town club website after linking up with Carlos Corberan’s side, initially with the Under 23s set-up.

“Speaking to some of the coaching staff and seeing the way Huddersfield play just excited me and I felt like it was the right move for me.

“It’ll be a massive challenge to go from three days a week to now six days a week. It’s going be a process. A bit of patience will be needed because it’s all new to me.

“I need to be able to settle down in the area and I feel like as soon as I’ve settled down and kind of hit where I am constantly on my path, ready to play, then I feel like the world’s my oyster.”

Thomas had been at Wood since joining as a young scholar six years ago and Wood manager Luke Garrard says he is proud to pave the way for him to fulfil his Football League dream.

“To see Sorba finally get the move he deserves is like a “proud father moment” for me and many at the club,” Garrard said.

“Having spoken to him to discuss this opportunity once terms were agreed between the two clubs, Sorba was left speechless and anyone that knows him knows that’s not very often the case.

“Sorba understands what’s at stake and the chance he has given himself. Huddersfield Town are an established Championship side, who were in the Premier League just two seasons ago. It will be a great environment for Sorba in the next stage of his development, with fantastic facilities, great coaching and a track record of success nurturing players.

“A special mention must go to Academy Manager Cameron Mawer who was instrumental in his development, as well as of course the chairman [Danny Hunter], who had an unbelievable care for Sorba throughout his time with us. Both can take huge pride in getting him the move into the Championship.”