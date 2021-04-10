MARRIOTT IS AIMING HIGH WITH SPITFIRES

By Jon Couch

ON THE MOVE: Adam Marriott has joined Eastleigh on a permanent transfer from King’s Lynn TownEASTLEIGH have given their play-off hopes a huge boost by completing the signing of striker Adam Marriott from King’s Lynn Town.The 29-year-old netted 65 goals in 99 games for the Linnets – six of those coming this season in the National League.Now, with his contract up in the summer – and currently furloughed by cash-strapped Lynn – he joins the Spitfires on a permanent free transfer for the rest of the season.Marriott’s goals have been a m...