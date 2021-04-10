SPIRIT OF THE CRAZY GANG!

Bassey aims to give Bees buzz backBy Matt Badcock

SIMON BASSEY says building a brighter future for Barnet begins now – and he’s planning to use his experience of the winning Wimbledon environment to get it right.Bassey, 45, has been appointed as the Bees’ first team coach, with legendary Non-League boss Dave Anderson assisting him, as the National League strugglers begin to rebuild their backroom staff.The former AFC Wimbledon coach will be the fifth face in charge of the rock-bottom Bees following last month’s departure of Tim Flowers that has since seen P...