Weymouth can take Stock from new life at the top

By JOHN LYONS

WEYMOUTH could hardly have had a longer away trip on the final day of the season than a visit to Hartlepool, but at least it gave rookie manager Brian Stock plenty of time to reflect on an unforgettable first season in the dugout – and look to the future.

Plucked from Bournemouth’s academy to replace Southend-bound Mark Molesley, who had guided the Terras to back-to-back promotions to reach Non-League’s top tier, the 39-year-old knew from the off that he was taking on an almighty challenge.

The part-timers would be mixing it with a host of full-time ex-Football League clubs d...