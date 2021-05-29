Now they have seen it all at title-winning Sutton United

By DAVID RICHARDSON AT GANDER GREEN LANE

AT 5pm last Saturday evening, Sutton United’s Football League dream started to become very real.

The National League's basement boys Barnet had overturned a two-goal deficit to earn an unlikely draw at title-chasing Torquay United to leave the U's knowing a victory the next day over Hartlepool United would create history.

Manager Matt Gray was at home, having taken a final training session that morning, attempting to 'keep busy' as he followed the score updates from Plainmoor.

He was concerned their goal difference advantage was about to go up in s...