Non-league put Wales star Kieffer Moore on the right path

By Matt Badcock

MARKSMAN: Kieffer Moore has five goals in 16 appearances for Wales

KIEFFER MOORE was able to discover the player he is today in Non-League, says former teammate Rob Sinclair.

Midfielder Sinclair played with the Wales international at Forest Green Rovers as the former Truro City and Dorchester man tried to find his way again following spells in the EFL with Yeovil Town and at Norwegian side Viking.

Struggling to get into Rovers’ side, a loan spell under Kevin Nicholson at Torquay United galvanised him as the England C international scored five goals in four games which qui...