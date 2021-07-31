STAND HONOUR RECALLS MOGGSY

By Tom Blackett

TRIBUTES have been paid at Wednesfield to club legend and stalwart of the Wolverhampton football scene Robert Morris.The friendly game with Shifnal was dedicated to Morris – affectionately known as Moggsy – who was general manager at Wednesfield at the time of his death in November 2020, aged 62.The father-of-two had also previously managed the team at Wednesfield and had spells at Great Wyrley and Darlaston FC.Wednesfield officially named their main stand at Amos Lane after him at the home game with Shifnal. The club were also presented with a signed...