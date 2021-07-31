Macc are back with a bang!

By Phil Brennan

MACCLESFIELD 1Arnasalam 16BURSCOUGH 0LANDMARK STRIKE: Leon Arnasalam slots home the first competitive goal for MacclesfieldPICTURE: Richard ParkesON AN historic day for newly formed Macclesfield FC, winger Leon Arnasalam took centre stage with a superb performance, whilst creating history by grabbing his club’s first ever goal.It’s been a long wait for the Silkmen fans after seeing their club – Macclesfield Town – slip into oblivion last summer.But refreshed and revitalised, a new era in the North West Counties League has begun – ...