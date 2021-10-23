ROB MAKES A BELATED BOW

Small can finally put heartbreak to bedBy Matt Badcock

ROB SMALL had his heart broken by the FA Cup two years ago – so much so that he had to mute the words on social media as well as the competition’s official twitter account.Now the proud Bowers & Pitsea is in love all over again after seeing his Isthmian Premier side upset National League Aldershot Town to reach the first round proper for the first time in their history.It’s another milestone for the Essex club, who were struggling in Step 5, just a short time ago.Their reward is a trip to League One Li...