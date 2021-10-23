IT’S THE JOB WE WERE MADE FOR

By MATT BADCOCK

NEW STOURBRIDGE joint-managers Leon Broadhurst and Stuart Pierpoint know all the nooks and crannies at the War Memorial Athletic Ground.Broadhurst is the Glassboys’ leading appearance holder with 780 in total, while Pierpoint had four fruitful seasons during a successful period under Garry Hackett.So when the chance to return to the club this time as managers, the pair couldn’t turn it down.The NLP spoke to Broadhurst, 37, and Pinpoint, 39, about their new chapter together.NLP: Congratulations on the new job – you’ve both certainly playe...