IT’S MILLER TIME FOR TOWN ACES

CARLTON TOWN 3 GARFORTH TOWN 1

By Ben Marsh

CARLTON TOWN ended the calendar year and the month of December with an excellent win against Garforth Town.

On a heavy pitch it was something special from the dangerous Khyle Sargent to open the scoring as the Carlton midfielder fired in from 22 yards.

The Millers capitalised on some poor defending to snatch a second midway through the half.

Lawrence Stewart-Gorman got the final touch to double the home side’s advantage.

Garforth got one back before the break with Harry Viggers but a superb near-post strike from Lamin Manneh on a ...