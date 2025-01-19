It’s a big day for Hoppers

ESSEX’S second-oldest senior football club is to stage a ‘Groundhopper Day’ as part of its 150th anniversary celebrations.

Step 6 Harwich and Parkeston are inviting fans to their Royal Oak ground on Saturday March 22 – Non-League Day.

An hour before their Eastern Counties League Division One North match with AFC Sudbury Reserves, the Shrimpers will offer a guided tour of their 127-yearold ground, during which its rich history will be explained.

The Oak includes a famous 77-year-old grandstand that has long been revered in Non-League circles.

The club, who contested the 1953 Amateur Cup final at Wembley, are also planning to offer a free guided tour of the historic port town to any fans coming into Harwich for the day.

If there is demand, this event will take place at 11am and will include a visit to Harwich Museum, which is staging a special exhibition about HPFC to tie in with the club’s 150th anniversary.

STEEPED IN HISTORY: Harwich & Parkeston FC will be hosting a Groundhopper Day to celebrate its 150th anniversary

Club chairman Tony Armstrong said: “We’ve had plenty of groundhoppers and general Non-League fans visit us over the years and last season we decided it would be a good idea to welcome many at once and planned this event.

“Sadly, the match that day ended up being postponed but with our 150th anniversary being celebrated this year, this looks a good time to revisit it.

“We look forward to welcoming new faces to the Oak on that day, as well as our regulars, all of whom will be welcome on the ground tour.”

Harwich & Parkeston were formed in October 1875 and more anniversary events are currently being planned for later in the year.

Anyone interested can contact the club for more details via email at [email protected].