Top boss Bobby is ready to go again

By Matt Badcock

ITCHY FEET: Manager Bobby Wilkinson

BOBBY WILKINSON has enjoyed a month out of the dug-out to recharge – but that’s quite enough!

Wilkinson left Hemel Hempstead Town in early December after a tricky run of nine defeats in all competitions.

But that only tells part of the story with a wretched injury list that saw their express train start to the National League South season derailed.

The Tudors opened the campaign nine matches unbeaten – including ending Slough Town’s year-long home run without defeat – and hit the summit of the division.

And the former Hungerford Town, We...