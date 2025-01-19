Saints land Prem star Jeff

COUP: Jefferson Montero

FORMER Ecuador international and Swansea City winger Jefferson Montero is back in English football – at Step 5 club FC St Helens.

The 35-year-old former Villarreal and Real Betis winger made 78 appearances in six years with the Premier League Swans, scoring his only goal in a 3-2win over QPR. He also turned out on loan for West Bromwich Albion and Bimingham City.

Montero also won 64 international caps for Ecuador, making his debut in a 5-1win over Peru as an 18-year-old, and was selected in Reinaldo Rueda’s 2014 World Cup squad.

In November 2020, he returned to South America to join Mexican Liga MX side Querétaro.

Montero joins the North West Counties Premier Division Stripes as part of an arrangement with SMS Pro Soccer, an academy in his homeland, run by former Manchester United star Antonio Valencia.