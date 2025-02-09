3 is the magic number!

Extra promotion spot vital for our clubs, say National League

By Matt Badcock

NATIONAL League CEO Mark Ives insists adding a third promotion spot into the EFL needs to be addressed now – or risk being kicked down the road for years.

Backed by all 72 member clubs at Step 1 and 2, the National League have launched a national 3UP campaign officially calling for a change in regulations from the current two-up system.

With a ‘Put Football First’ tagline, the plea is for the change to be voted on by League clubs at the EFL’s AGM this June so it can be implemented in time for the 2025-26 season....